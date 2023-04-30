295,996 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

