3,907,740 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,907,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 839.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

