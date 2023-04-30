432 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,408,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,159,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $233.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

