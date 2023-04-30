4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
Shares of FFNTF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
About 4Front Ventures
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4Front Ventures (FFNTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.