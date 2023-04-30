58.com Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

58.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,428.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.