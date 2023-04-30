610 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after buying an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

