6,504 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.