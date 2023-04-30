772 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEF stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

