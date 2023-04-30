92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.