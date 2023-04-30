Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
