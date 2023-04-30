Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

