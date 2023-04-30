Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

About Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.