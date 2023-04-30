Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading Up 2.7%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 89,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 177,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 470,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

