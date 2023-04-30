Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Trading Down 3.4%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Adbri Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

About Adbri

(Get Rating)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Featured Stories

