Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Insider Activity at Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

