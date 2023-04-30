Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 273.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $45.52.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ag Growth International Company Profile

AGGZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.

