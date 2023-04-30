AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) EVP Sells $25,740.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

