Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allison Transmission Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NYSE ALSN opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

