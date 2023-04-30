Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $44.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $48.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

