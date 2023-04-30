AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

