Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.