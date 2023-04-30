American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Up 29.5% in April

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,982,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 15,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

American Battery Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABML opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Co is a technology company, which engages in the development and marketing of lithium-ion batteries. It operates through Primary Metal Manufacturing and Primary Resource Development. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

