American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

