American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

