American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $73,599,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

