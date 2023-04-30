American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

