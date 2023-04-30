Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $5.67

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms have commented on AFMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 112,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

