Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT at $380.00

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.00.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Handelsbanken upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.3854 per share. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

