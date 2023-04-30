Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $13.50

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,141,341. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $525,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

