Analysts Set Expectations for AltaGas Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.93.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$23.70 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

