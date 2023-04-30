Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $39.57

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,286,000 after purchasing an additional 271,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,672,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 594,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $88,513,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GIL opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

