Analysts Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $60.60

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get H World Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. On average, analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.