Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $85.89

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

