Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $89.41

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.41.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,923 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

