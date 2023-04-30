Analysts Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $13.54 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.39 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 47.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.