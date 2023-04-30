Analysts Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target at $244.20

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,235 shares of company stock valued at $589,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $242.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.