Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $83.14

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.14.
Several equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Power Integrations Price Performance
POWI opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98.
Power Integrations Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.
Insider Activity
In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $157,848.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,578.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.