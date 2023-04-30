Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $83.14

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $157,848.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,578.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

