Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 553.56

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 553.56 ($6.91).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.46) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 474.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 940.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.37).

Redrow Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Redrow

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 5,818.18%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,740.10). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.