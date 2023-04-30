Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price at $10.89

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.89.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $186,761.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

