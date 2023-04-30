ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.14

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.14 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.34). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 4,400,511 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

ANGLE Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.17. The company has a market capitalization of £59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Insider Transactions at ANGLE

About ANGLE

In related news, insider Ian F. Griffiths bought 37,500 shares of ANGLE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,581.87). 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

