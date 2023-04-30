Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 257.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after buying an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after buying an additional 142,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,452,000 after buying an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.