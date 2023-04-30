Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

AMAT opened at $113.03 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

