Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,129 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

