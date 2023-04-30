Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 743669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Ares Management Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

