Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $397,726,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

