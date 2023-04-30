Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $329,949,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.42 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

