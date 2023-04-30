Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $364,815,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PNC opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

