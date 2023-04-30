Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336.05 Billion Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $336,052,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.04 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.