Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,606,350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 343,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $229.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -449.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

