Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $384,964,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $369.45 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $370.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

