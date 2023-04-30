Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $59.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. SVB Securities raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.